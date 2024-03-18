‘Been 48 hours and I still can’t walk…’: Ayesha Omar shares a health update post collarbone surgery

Actor-host Ayesha Omar, who underwent surgery last week, to fix her broken collarbone, shared an update on her health.

Ayesha Omar turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, giving a health update post-surgery, via a video message to her fans and well-wishers. “Dr Shah has taken a bone graft, basically a piece of bone, from my pelvic bone… sorry, it takes effort to talk,” she explained in the video, pointing towards her collarbone.

“Now it’s been 48 hours and I still can’t walk properly,” added the ‘Habs’ actor.

Omar continued, “The pain in my collarbones is there, but the one in my leg, I cannot put any weight on my left leg because the bone here is smashed. He had to smash it with a hammer literally to take out a piece. So the pain in my hip and pelvic area is unbearable. It does become bearable after painkillers.”

Sharing the video on her feed, Omar captioned, “Thinking of my Palestinian brothers and sisters and that gives me immense strength.” Thousands of her fans and fraternity flocked to the comments section of the post, extending their warm wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor.

For the unversed, Omar and seasoned actor Azfar Rehman met with a terrible road accident in December 2015, while travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad. Their car had collided with another vehicle before it swerved off the road and fell into a ditch.

She underwent surgery last week to treat the old injury and fix her broken collarbone, eight years after the traumatic accident.

