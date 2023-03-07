Ayesha Omar has a piece of advice for young girls

Actor-host Ayesha Omar shared a very important piece of advice for young girls starting out in their respective careers.

The ‘Habs’ actor and fellow celebrity Sanam Jung were recently seated with veteran cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for his chat show, on an OTT platform, when the two shared some words of wisdom for newbie actors and girls otherwise.

Omar advises single girls to live in flats/apartments rather than bungalows. She said, “It is a bit of an advice for girls who are getting out, want to work, maybe living alone, or are divorced and don’t want to live with their parents – so the safest thing for women in Pakistan is to live in apartment buildings. Don’t live in a house.”

“It is what it is, you can’t change them, you can’t fight with everything. Just adapt to it,” she added.

She also mentioned that one should never rely on anyone else for their health and well-being and always make themself sufficient and self-dependent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Omar also cleared the air on the link-up rumours with star cricketer Shoaib Malik in the same interview. Commenting on the shoot which raised speculations, Omar clarified, “Everybody knows me in the industry, I would never be attracted to a married or a committed man, ever.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayesha Omar, 41, is best known for her breakthrough performance as Khoobsurat in ARY Digital’s long-running sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’. She was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Habs’.

