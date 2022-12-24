Ayesha Omar is ‘ready’ to start a family soon

The A-list actor and host Ayesha Omar said she is ready to embark on the next phase of life and start a family soon.
In a recent tell-all at a digital talk show, the ‘Habs’ actor spoke at length about her personal life, plans to get married, have children – of herself and also to adopt. She also confessed that she is now ‘ready’ to be a mother and have a family.
“I think now I’m ready to be a mother, and I want to start a family soon,” Omar told the host.
She added, “I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.”
“Until now I wasn’t ready but now that I am, things will start happening,” the celeb divulged.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayesha Omar, 41, is best known for her breakthrough performance as Khoobsurat in ARY Digital’s long-running sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’. She was last seen in the recently-wrapped superhit serial ‘Habs’.
Omar played Soha in the chaotic albeit heartwarming love story of Basit and Ayesha which ended on a positive note in the 33rd episode on Tuesday.