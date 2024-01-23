People got me married to Shoaib Malik: Ayesha Omar

Amidst the marriage of cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Sana Javed, Ayesha Omar recalled the rumours of her being linked up to the former skipper of the national team.

In her recent conversation with actors Iffat Umar and Mehar Bano on a podcast, Ayesha Omar shared that she is not completely unbothered about the social media controversies and the ‘mental pressure’ associated with it, as the other two.

However, the actor said that she is comparatively ‘less afraid’ now, and does not have ‘panic attacks’ as earlier due to what happens on social media.

“[Because] now I’m like, the worst has happened. So many of my personal/ private pictures have been rotated on social media,” said the ‘Habs’ actor.

She added, “The rumours that have been there [about me], netizens even have got me married to Shoaib Malik. I still meet people who I know, family members and distant relatives, and they think it’s true.”

Underlining her values, Omar concluded, “People who know me are well aware of my choices, and also my principles and values.”

In an earlier outing, Omar cleared the air on the speculations, raised after her viral bold photoshoot with Malik, and said, “Everybody knows me in the industry, I would never be attracted to a married or a committed man, ever.”

Meanwhile, the cricket star, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, since 2010, tied the knot for the third time with A-list actor Sana Javed, over the weekend.

