Ayesha Omar returns to Gram after social media cleanse

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A-list actor-host Ayesha Omar returns to social media after detox with a glimpse of the swoon-worthy days she enjoyed while being away.

The ‘Habs’ star, who announced a short break of two weeks from all sorts of social media platforms earlier this month, in order to detoxify her mind and body from negativity, returned to the gram on Friday with a brief glimpse of what her past few days looked like.

Sharing the snippet of her island life with her favourite people and nature on the photo and video sharing application, Omar wrote, “To Life,” with a happy sun sticker. She also added a bunch of hashtags and the hit track ‘Coming Back to Life’ by rock band Pink Floyd in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The reel clip has been watched by thousands of users of the social site and a number of her fans gave a warm welcome to the celebrity. However, there was a certain section of netizens who continued to shame her for her choice of clothing on vacation.

Ayesha Omar shares career plans after marriage

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayesha Omar, 41, is best known for her breakthrough performance as Khoobsurat in ARY Digital’s long-running sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’. She was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Habs’.

