Ayesha Omar would ‘never be attracted’ to married men

Actor-host Ayesha Omar cleared the air on the link-up rumours and clarified that she would never be attracted to married or committed men.

In her recent outing on a chat show hosted by veteran cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for an OTT platform, the ‘Habs’ actor addressed the controversy buzzed after her bold photoshoot with star player Shoaib Malik went viral.

When asked to comment on the shoot which raised speculations, Omar clarified, “Everybody knows me in the industry, I would never be attracted to a married or a committed man, ever.”

When further probed about the controversy, the celeb interrupted the host and asked him for the source of these ‘baseless speculations’. She later stated that it was stirred across the border.

In an earlier tell-all with a digital channel, Omar shared her marriage plans and revealed that she is ready to be a mother and wants to start a family soon.

“Until now I wasn’t ready but now I am. I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too,” the celeb disclosed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayesha Omar, 41, is best known for her breakthrough performance as Khoobsurat in ARY Digital’s long-running sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’. She was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Habs’.

