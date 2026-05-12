Pakistani Batter Ayesha Zafar produced the innings of her career on Tuesday night, smashing a breathtaking unbeaten century against the Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team and carving her name into Pakistan cricket history in the process.

Playing the opening T20I at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Ayesha Zafar walked in early after Pakistan lost a wicket with just 23 runs on the board. What followed was complete domination.

By the end of the innings, Ayesha Zafar remained unbeaten on 102 from only 47 deliveries, an explosive knock packed with 15 boundaries and two sixes. Her innings powered Pakistan to a massive total of 237 runs in 20 overs, one of the most commanding batting displays the women’s side has produced in the format.

The century was significant for more than just the scoreboard. With the knock, Ayesha Zafar became only the second Pakistani batter ever to score a century in Women’s T20 Internationals after Muneeba Ali, who had previously reached the milestone twice against Ireland.

There was another record attached to the innings too. Ayesha Zafar now shares the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani woman in T20Is, matching Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten 102. But perhaps the most eye-catching part of the innings was the speed at which it arrived.

The hundred came up in just 47 balls, making Ayesha Zafar the fastest Pakistani player to reach a Women’s T20I century. Until now, that record belonged to Muneeba Ali, whose century against Ireland in 2023 had come off 66 deliveries.

Her innings has now placed her among some of the fastest centurions in the history of women’s T20 internationals overall. The all-time record still belongs to Deandra Dottin, who famously reached a century in just 38 balls back in 2010, but Ayesha Zafar now sits alongside names like Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont and Laura Wolvaardt on the elite list of fastest WT20I centurions.

For Pakistan, though, this innings carried a different kind of importance.