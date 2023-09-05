Ayeza Khan as M.J steals the show in latest post: See pics

A-list actor Ayeza Khan as Mubashira Jaffar aka M.J nailed the ultra-glam look in her latest picture gallery going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle, with more than 13 million followers, on Tuesday morning, Ayeza Khan published some new monochromatic pictures from the recent episode of her serial ‘Mein’ on the feed.

She simply captioned the three-photo gallery with ‘M.J’, the initials of her character name, followed by a bomb emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier on Monday, she posted a picture with her co-star Wahaj Ali, as the two created a heart gesture with their hands to thank their fans for all the love. “To all our amazing fans, thank you for the immense love and support,” she wrote in the caption.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and hailed the fierce Mubashira Jaffar in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

As for ‘Mein’ – the maiden collaboration of the two leading actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali – it follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

The serial is directed by Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, while Zanjabeel Asim Shah (Balaa, Cheekh, Fraud) wrote the script.

‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Nawal Saeed mistaken as THIS former actor