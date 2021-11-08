Ayeza Khan throws birthday party for son, pictures go viral

Actor Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor threw a Superman-themed birthday party for her son Rayan Taimoor and the pictures went viral on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share cute pictures of the fun-filled and joyous occasion.

“My Superman,” the caption on the photo read.

Here are some other pictures that made rounds on social media.

Rayan can be seen wearing a Superman costume whereas the birthday cake had an emblem like that of the DC Comics character.

The actor was wearing a blue ruffle top and her hair was left sleek straight. Her husband was wearing a denim jacket over a Superman t-shirt.

Danish felicitated birthday wishes to his son in his Instagram profile.

The couple got married in August, 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

The Koi Chand Rakh star is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. Her Instagram profile alone has at least 10.3 million followers.

She regularly keeps the fans updated with family pictures along with her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

