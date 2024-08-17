Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor marked their 10th wedding anniversary with heartwarming wishes for each other.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ayeza Khan turned to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, with a bunch of throwback pictures from their recent family getaway to England, to wish her star husband, in an adorable note.

“Yes, 16th August is our 10th wedding anniversary! MA,” she began to write in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Khan continued, “Before writing this, I deleted five captions because, while writing, you don’t realize whether it’s a WhatsApp message or an Instagram post. You can’t share everything publicly, but there’s one thing I want to say today.”

“My life revolves around you. It was always you. I never thought of fulfilling any dream without you,” penned the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor for her husband. “Whatever we have achieved in this life, Allah has been very kind, Alhamdulillah. I love you, my husband, and I’m looking forward to that small townhouse, far away from the world, where you and I will sit in our 80s, having tea and discussing the stories of our past work, family, and just the two of us.”

Also Read: Ayeza Khan gives a peek into summer fun with her kids

On the other hand, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star simply noted, “Celebrating a decade of LOVE, COMMITMENT and JOY. Happy 10th Anniversary to US.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

Millions of their fans reacted to the now-viral posts with likes and warm anniversary wishes for their favourite celebrity couple.

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 after being in a relationship for more than eight years. The power couple shares two kids, a daughter named Hoorain, 8, and a son, Rayan, 6.