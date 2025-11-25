Ayeza Khan fan-girls over Lady Gaga during Paris concert: 'My heart dropped'

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan couldn’t contain her excitement after attending Lady Gaga’s electrifying concert in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, November 24, the Sher actress shared her excitement, heartfelt gratitude, and a series of adorable moments with her close-knit “cute little gang” from the show.

“Me and my cute little gang in Paris! A VIP treat to my babies.

@khanarham.ka @sai_scorpio @noel.video @elizapopiolek,” she wrote along the photos, tagging her family and friends.

Ayeza went on to express, “P.S. my heart dropped twice during the concert being so close to the stage, once when the first beat dropped, and second when Lady Gaga looked at me!”

According to Ayeza, the moment also prompted a deeper reflection, as she said it made her appreciate her own fans even more.

“Fun to be a fan girl sometime. Turns out I learned to appreciate my own fan girls and boys even more!!! I love u all for ur support! You are the reason I do what I do! Love you! Sleep tight goodnight!” she added.

Sharing another carousel of photos, Ayeza Khan wrote, “Gaga, Ayeza and Paris.”

This isn’t the first time Ayeza Khan has expressed her love for Lady Gaga. In July last year, she recreated one of Gaga’s looks.

“A picture from another life of Ayeza Khan where she is a pop star. Lady Gaga better watch out,” she wrote at the time.