Ayeza Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to reunite 10 years after ‘Pyarey Afzal’

The ‘Pyarey Afzal’ duo Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are all set to reunite on screen in the comeback project of the latter, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

The cat is finally out of the bag and the A-list actor will be joined by Ayeza Khan for his comeback project to recreate the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ magic on screen, a decade after the audience witnessed the tragic end to the tale of Afzal and Farah.

Khan confirmed the news with a social media post on Sunday. “So excited to announce my new project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’! This one is going to be big inshAllah,” she wrote on the photo and video sharing application with the teaser.

The ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star added, “Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, ‘Pyaray Afzal’. So excited to work with my favorite costar once again!”

Reacting to the post, Abbasi commented, “Lets do this! 👍”

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Ali Abbasi confirmed his comeback on TV earlier this week. Sharing a teaser of the project on his Instagram feed, he wrote, “Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.”

While more details about the title are still under wrap, director Qasim Ali Mureed – the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’ – has been roped in to execute the story penned by Rida Bilal (of ‘Khudgarz’ fame).

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz is the production banner for the project.

