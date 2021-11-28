Ayeza Khan leaves fans guessing in new viral videos

Actor and Model Ayeza Khan posted a series of viral videos on Instagram which made fans speculate of where she is going.

“This is my view right now ☺️” the caption read.

The video gallery got thousands of likes on social and video-sharing social media. The netizens are making guesses as to where she went with their comments.

Ayeza Khan, who was praised for her performance in the ARY Digital serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. Her Instagram profile alone has at least 10.3 million followers.

Ayeza Khan had achieved the landmark in September this year.

She tied the knot with Danish Taimoor in August 2014 and they have two children namely Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor.

The celebrity regularly updates the fans with family pictures along with her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Earlier, the Koi Chand Rakh star shared a video of herself on Instagram where she was getting a hairstyle like Hollywood star Halle Berry.

The viral clip saw the celebrity’s hair in grey colour and getting set.

“This is not a black and white world,” the celebrity captioned the video. ITo be alive. I say the colours must swirl and I believe that maybe today we will all get to appreciate the beauty of grey!”

