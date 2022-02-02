Ayeza Khan shares secret behind her beautiful skin

Actor and model Ayeza Khan shared tips on having glowing and beautiful skin like her in an Instagram post.

The actor, in an Instagram video, said that the secret behind her beatiful skin is doing less makeup.

“I do less makeup except when there is a shoot,” she said in the video. “Now, it is up to the people to believe it or not.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ushna Shah had also praised her look in an Instagram post. She was in awe of her fellow celebrity’s looks and appreciated her beauty.

“God really took his time with this one,” she wrote.

Ayeza Khan has a big fan following on social media platforms. She has over 10.3 million users on Instagram.

The Pakistani actress frequently shares pictures from photoshoots and projects’ BTS. The visuals take social media by storm and get thousands and millions of likes each.

Earlier, she posted her birthday party pictures as well.

Ayeza Khan has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Koi Chand Rakh, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Ho Mann Jahan and Thora Sa Haq.

