Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘living legend’ Mahira Khan

Ayeza Khan can’t help gushing over Mahira Khan as the latter marks a decade on the small screen as an actor this year.

Taking to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute to Mahira, Ayeza showered praise on the 36-year-old for having completed ten years in the industry and still being on the top.

“You have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you,” she said, sharing a picture of Mahira in character for her last feature film.

Ayeza Khan, who will be paying a tribute to Mahira in a new project, added that to her, Mahira is an “an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met.”

“Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be our heroine!” she concluded.

The post left Mahira teary-eyed as well, prompting her to leave an equally loved-up reply on Ayeza Khan’s post. “Oh, my love… You have made me teary-eyed. And this, your post, doesn’t say as much about me as it does about you. So much love… I’m humbled,” she said.

Ayesha Omar also lauded the two, calling them heroines of her heart. “This tribute is everything. Both you ladies are our heroines. The heroines of our hearts,” she said.