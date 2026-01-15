Ayeza Khan Turns 35: Danish Taimoor shares intimate birthday peeks

Ayeza Khan marked her 35th birthday with a cozy and intimate celebration which was made even more special by a heartfelt tribute from her husband, Danish Taimoor.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, January15 , the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor shared glimpses from the private celebration, giving fans a peek into the couple’s romantic moments.

The two slide post features Ayeza smiling as she holds a slice of chocolate cake topped with a candle, dressed in a relaxed yet elegant look that matched the warm mood of the evening.

Alongside the pictures, Danish penned a loving note for his wife. “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thank you for filling my life with love, peace and endless smiles,” he sweetly wrote.

The post was met with an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

, with many praising the couple’s strong bond and low-key celebration. Known for keeping their personal life largely private, Ayeza and Danish often win hearts whenever they share moments from their family life.

“Happy birthday Ayeza,” Aijaz Aslam commented.

While one fan wrote, “Happiest Birthday Precious Queen of Industry and Wife of King of Industry.”

“The caption is sooooooo sweet & heartwarming,” added another.

Ayeza Khan was born as Kanza Khan, on January 15, 1991 in Karachi.