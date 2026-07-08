Ayeza Khan’s daughter sends sweet message to Lionel Messi

Ayeza Khan and her daughter celebrated Messi’s victory in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayeza posted a picture featuring her daughter wearing a jersey engraved with the name “Messi”. She also added a small text in the picture, “Dear @LEOMESSI THANK YOU FOR GIVING @KHANARHAM.KA AND MY DAUGHTER THE MEMORY OF A LIFETIME SHE ASKED ME TO TELL YO. “TE. QUIERO” “.

Lionel Messi scored in a record sixth straight World Cup knockout match to help Argentina reach the quarterfinals with a stunning late comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu television. Khan has established herself as one of the leading television actresses and is a recipient of several accolades.