Fans of showbiz star Aymen Saleem have labeled her “Papa’s Princess” (Papa Ki Pari) following a recent interview. Aymen shot to fame through her roles in popular Ramadan dramas and later stunned fans with a sudden marriage announcement in December 2023.

The actress married Kamran Malik, with whom she shares a son, and currently resides abroad. Notably, she is the daughter of the well-known former Pakistani cricketer, Saleem Yousuf.

The 33-year-old actress revealed in a recent podcast that her father gifted her a two-seater Mercedes convertible sports car before she turned 18, with the condition that she could only drive it once she reached the legal age.

Long before her acting career, Aymen Saleem also earned praise for breaking a Guinness World Record previously held by an Australian team. She, along with 18 other girls, managed to fit into a Smart car with the doors closed for 19 seconds.

“I searched the Guinness World Records on Google and found that this record was held by an Australian team. We took the help of Wasim Akram and other cricket legends who supported us in setting this record. I also give credit to the girls who were inside the car with me,” Aymen Saleem stated.

Following these revelations, social media users have been calling her a “papa ki pari,” with one follower commenting, “This is the perfect example of a classic papa ki pari.”