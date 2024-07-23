Ayres Sasaki: Brazilian singer dies of electrocution during live show

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki, 35, tragically passed away on July 13 in Salinopolis Para, Brazil, after suffering an electrocution during a live concert, according to reports from People and Brazilian news outlet Istoe Gente.

Ayre Sasaki was performing at the packed Solar Hotel when the incident occurred. While hugging a concertgoer on stage, Sasaki made contact with an adjacent wire, which transmitted a deadly electric shock, leading to his immediate death.

The Para Civil Police have taken witness statements and requested expert reports to investigate the circumstances surrounding the electrocution, as reported by Istoe Gente.

On July 14, the Solar Hotel issued a statement expressing their cooperation with the authorities in the investigation. The statement, shared on the hotel’s official Instagram account, emphasized their commitment to supporting Sasaki’s family and ensuring a thorough investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Solar Salinópolis – Pa (@hotelsolar)

“We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” the statement read, via translation. It concluded with condolences to Sasaki’s family and friends.

The unexpected death of Ayres Sasaki has left fans and family members in deep grief. Many fans expressed their shock and sorrow in the comments section of his pinned posts and his last post on Instagram. Sasaki is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.