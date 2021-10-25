Ayub Khoso adopts unique way to protest against inflation

KARACHI: Renowned film and drama actor Ayub Khoso adopted a unique way to protest against rising inflation, hike in petrol prices and unemployment, ARY News reported.

The famed actor recorded his protest by riding a bicycle on Karachi’s busy road against a hike in prices of petroleum products and inflation in the country.

It must be noted here that opposition parties were also protesting in different cities of the country against rising inflation.

On Oct 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter.

