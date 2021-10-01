Ayubia chairlift shut down for tourists, announces GDA

ABBOTTABAD: Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has announced to close Ayubia chairlift for tourists, more than five decades after its installment, terming that its further use could harm human lives, ARY NEWS reported.

The director-general of the GDA Raza Ali Habeeb said that the Ayubia chairlift will be closed for tourists as it no longer remains safe for visitors. “This chairlift was installed in 1965 and will now be closed as it could harm human lives,” he said.

Raza Ali Habib also said in a statement that after consultation with the foreign operator, it has been decided to cease the operation of the Ayubia chairlift with immediate effect and it would reopen after replacement of old installation with new modern and state of the art machinery

The DG said that the new chairlift would be safer and would also provide comfort to the tourists.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken measures to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

In 2016, during the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Imran Khan inaugurated a chairlift at Malam Jabba.

The 800 metre project was completed in 53 days at the cost of one billion rupees.

The scenic hill station of Malam Jabba is located 314 km from Islamabad, and is home to the only ski resort in Pakistan. It was developed with assistance from the government of Austria to provide facilities for winter sports and adventure tourism.

Militancy destroyed Chairlifts reconstructed & inaugurated by Imran Khan & CM KP Pervaz Khattak#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/3RQj45AZlK — PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) September 1, 2016

