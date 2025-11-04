Ayushmann Khurrana prioritizes acting over music

Ayushmann Khurrana, a Bollywood actor-singer, has discussed how his tight film schedule has prevented him from exploring independent music projects.

The actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in the same interview with ETimes, said that currently his focus remains on sticking to acting and that he has three major launches planned for the upcoming year.

The projects include Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi; a Karan Johar-Guneet Monga production starring Sara Ali Khan; and Sooraj Barjatya’s next feature, which stars Sharvari.

“I’m caught up with a lot of films. I’m waiting for their release. And I’ll be singing versions or reprised versions of my songs in the films only,” the Article 15 actor stated.

Ayushmann Khurrana stated that his interest in music is generally limited to projects that allow for it. “In Dream Girl 2, there was no space,” he said. “”So, I guess it depends on the film.”

Ayushmann, known for films such as Pani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, and Mitti Di Khushboo, admits that he prioritizes acting over music. “My singing will always be slightly behind my actor self,” the Vicky Donor actor said.

The followers continue to respect and admire his ability to merge the worlds of movies and music with genuine charm despite taking a hiatus from independent songs.