Ayushmann Khurrana terms ‘Thama’ the ‘project of a lifetime’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on Maddock Films ‘Thama’, expressing his excitement on the ‘project of a lifetime’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his sophomore collaboration with ‘Bala’ producer Dinesh Vijan on ‘Thama’, the next project of the supernatural universe under his banner Maddock Films.

“Thama is our second collaboration, and it is so new that I can’t wait for the reaction of people when they see it in theatres,” Khurrana said.

“We are drawn to each other when we want to completely shatter the mould and give audiences something that they have never seen before. Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India,” he teased further. “I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the writing genius Niren Bhatt.”

Further speaking about the ‘supremely unique’ tagline of the film, being a ‘bloody love story’, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor continued, “It was a compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. I have always been on a search for such unique projects throughout my career and I’m grateful that brilliant directors and filmmakers have considered me to helm such films.”

“Thama is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love,” he added.

Apart from Khurrana, the first vampire-comedy of the universe also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. ‘Stree 2’ director Amar Kaushik produces the title, co-written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (of ‘Munjya’ fame).

‘Thama’ is announced for Diwali 2025 release.