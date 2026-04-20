Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has dropped its first teaser starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Released by T-Series on April 20, the teaser introduces Ayushmann’s character, Prajapati Pandey, caught in a tangled web of relationships involving Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The video opens with a voiceover suggesting that while time changes everything, “patiyon ki fitrat” does not.

The teaser quickly escalates into confusion and humor, with Vijay Raaz appearing as a cop who confronts Ayushmann’s character over his complicated romantic entanglements. Scenes show the protagonist juggling multiple relationships, leading to increasingly absurd and risky situations.

Marketed as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film expands on the original’s theme of marital complications, this time amplifying the chaos with what the makers describe as a larger “universe” of relationships.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the romantic comedy also features an ensemble supporting cast including Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra and others.

While the teaser has generated excitement among some viewers, it has also sparked debate online. A section of social media users criticized the film for appearing to normalize infidelity and reinforce outdated gender stereotypes.

Others defended the teaser, arguing that the film is intended as lighthearted entertainment and should not be taken too seriously.

The romantic comedy drama is all set to hit the big screen on 15th May 2026.