Azaadi: Kashmir Day special film to air tomorrow

The Moammar Rana-starrer film Azaadi will air exclusively on ARY Digital on Saturday on account of Kashmir Day.

The film is about a Kashmiri family’s part in the India-Occupied region’s struggle for self-determination and independence.

The role of Azaad is portrayed by Moammar Rana. He is an educated Kashmiri who picks fighting for Kashmir’s freedom over his love, career and family.

Sonya Hussyn, on the other hand, plays Zara. Her character is that of a Pakistan-origin British journalist who is in love with him. However, he wants to make his father’s dream (of India-Occupied Kashmir’s independence) come true and has dedicated his life to achieving it.

Zara comes across Azaad in the pretext of an interview and makes an attempt to bring him back to normal life. She then comes to know about the harsh reality of Indian forces’ occupation of Kashmir and atrocities in the occupied territory. This makes her realize the importance of Azaad’s mission.

The Kashmir Day special will air at 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Apart from Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussyn in leading roles, Marium Ansari, Ali Bilal, Erum Azam, Ali Fateh, Samama Randhawa, Waseem & Zeeshan and Nadeem Baig are in the film as well.

Imran Malik has directed the film. He has co-produced the project with Irfan Malik.

Azaadi‘s cinematography is from Ben Jasper while the music is composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

Comments