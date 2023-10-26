‘I stand with Palestine, Kashmir…’: Azaan Sami Khan pushes album release in solidarity

Singer-actor Azaan Sami Khan pushed the release of his hotly-anticipated album ‘Azaan’, in solidarity with Palestine, against Israel’s attacks.

Singer-turned-actor and son of veterans Zeba Bakhtiar and Adnan Sami, Khan said on Wednesday, that he is pushing back the release of the upcoming ‘Azaan’ with ARY Digital, which he has been teasing for months at this point, to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, Kashmir and the Muslim community all across the world against the atrocities.

In a statement released via his Instagram handle yesterday, the ‘Dildaara’ singer noted, “When I make music, I make it to spread love. This album is the same. If love isn’t celebrated, I don’t feel I’d be doing justice to the music.”

He continued, “It deeply saddens me to witness what’s going on in the world right now and despite however much I may want the music to come out, it isn’t a time for celebration. The atrocities in Palestine and the attack on the Muslim world is an attack on each and every one of us.”

The singer further informed, “With a heavy heart, I would like to say that I am pushing the album release to the 12th of November.”

Khan concluded on the note, “I stand with Palestine, Kashmir, my Muslim community all over the world, and all the innocent lives lost and families shattered everywhere. I, InshAllah, hope we work towards a world where our children don’t repeat the mistakes we have all made or bear the consequences of it. May Allah help us all. Love always, Azaan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 704 people, including 305 children, were killed in Israel’s attacks on Palestine on Tuesday, the health ministry in Gaza said, a toll the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said was the highest reported in a single day since the conflict began nearly three weeks ago.

