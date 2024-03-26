‘After the age of 5, I met my father at 15…’: Azaan Sami Khan opens up on reuniting with his father

Singer-turned-actor and son of veterans Zeba Bakhtiar and Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan opened up on his emotional reunion with his father after long gaps, following his parents’ divorce.

Azaan Sami Khan was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, family, kids and his career.

Speaking about his reunion with his father after years-long gaps, Khan said, “After the age of 5 – like we were in touch until then – after that, I met him when I was around 14-15, and we lived together for a year or so.”

“When we reunited, I learned a lot from him, including the professional aspects. I believe we often learn important things from our closest family members, especially when we reconnect after a long time. You also notice many positive qualities in them,” he added.

Further reflecting on their familial issues going public, Khan continued, “Every family goes through challenges, and ours became public because of my parents’ fame. We both wanted to reconnect and despite having some differences, we managed to resolve our issues last year.”

The celebrity confessed that there was a time when he had that anger towards his father, for his absence during his growing years, but as he grew older, and started to understand different perspectives of both sides, he now tries his best to find positivity in every situation.

During another segment, the celebrity also spoke about his bond with his half-sister Medina Sami Khan. He said, “I’m not an only child anymore, I have a younger sister now, but she is 6, even younger than both my kids. Earlier I used to feel that void, of not having a sibling, but now, since Medina has born, I take the chance to irritate her, just as brothers do to their sisters, even though she is quite small.”

“Yes I’ve met him and we also talk on video calls,” Khan added.

Pertinent to note here that Azaan Sami Khan is the only son of singer-musician Adnan Sami, from his first marriage to veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar, which lasted for three years.

Khan himself was married to Sophia Bilgrami for 10 years, from 2012 to 2022. The former couple shares two kids together, a son Ibrahim and a daughter Lily.

