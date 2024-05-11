Azad Kashmir shuts down for cheaper electricity and flour

MUZAFFARABAD: People observing shutter down and wheel-jam strike in Azad Kashmir to press for demands of cheaper electricity and flour in the region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The strike on the call of the People’s Action Committee continuing for the second day today.

The Awami Action Committee had announced long march from Muzaffarabad to Madina Market.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed at the roads leading to Madina Market. Protesters infuriated over blockade of roads, clashed with police at Tanga Stand, Aziz Chowk and Shah Sultan Bridge. Protesters pelted stones and thrown glass bottles at policemen during the protest.

Kotli traders also shut down their shops and came to roads for protest.

All trade centres, offices and academic institutions have also been closed in Rawalakot and Mirpur.

Protesters also staged demonstration at the district court demanding release of the arrested protesters.