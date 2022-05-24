Azadi March: IHC orders police to stop harassing PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered police to not harass the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party activists in the wake of Islamabad long march, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the orders to Islamabad police and administration while presiding over the hearing for a petition submitted by the PTI’s Additional General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiani against the harassment of PTI workers in wake of the Islamabad long march.

The plea had mentioned Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT and Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad as respondents.

While hearing the case, Justice Minallah issued notices to IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, chief commissioner and Islamabad deputy commissioner and ordered authorities to strictly implement court directives.

The court adjourned further proceedings till May 27.

Police crackdown on PTI leaders

Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (tomorrow).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

CRACKDOWN ON PTI LEADERS TO PUSH COUNTRY INTO ANARCHY, WARNS IMRAN KHAN

The development comes hours after PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, warned the government against using force to stop the “Azadi March”, set to begin on May 25.

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.

‘Crackdown to push country into anarchy’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids on houses of the party leaders in Punjab, Islamabad and Karachi, saying a peaceful protest was the right of all citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “Peaceful protest is the right of all our citizens. The brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab & Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with – the fascist nature of PMLN when in power.

He further said that the present crackdown also raises serious questions about the “handlers”.

Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic & fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2022

The former PM said: “Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic and fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy”.

