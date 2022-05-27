Azadi March: Metro station in Islamabad was not set on fire

ISLAMABAD: The claim that a metro bus station near Islamabad’s D-Chowk was set on fire during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March turned out to be false, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the metro bus station was not set on fire during the Azadi March. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders also propagated that a metro bus station was torched near D-Chowk.

Sources have claimed that even the glasses of the metro bus station were not broken and the service was running as usual, contrary to what was said by the PML-N leaders.

لانگ مارچ کے دوران جس میٹرو اسٹیشن کو جلائے جانے کے گمراہ کن دعوے کئے گئے اس کا شیشہ تک نہیں ٹوٹا، سروس مکمل بحال ہے، آگ لگائے جانے کا دعوی جھوٹا نکلا۔۔ میٹرو اسٹیشن کی ریکارڈنگ سے روکنے کی کوشش کے باوجود اے آر وائی نیوز سچ سامنے لے آیا! pic.twitter.com/3boCM3W2p9 — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) May 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that social media was swamped with rumours that metro station had been torched by PTI supporters. Earlier, the management of Metro Bus said that the service was closed two days ago due to PTI’s long march and it will be restored today.

Section 144 was imposed in the twin cities due to security concerns amid PTI’s Azadi March. Security officials closed the entrances to Islamabad and suspended the metro bus service.

