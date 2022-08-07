Sunday, August 7, 2022
Azadi March probe: Shehbaz Gill warns Rana Sanaullah of arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants, ARY News reported.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

He also warned Rana Sanaullah of arrest, whenever he enters in Punjab’s jurisdictions, if he fails to appear before the committee.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to form a five-member committee to counter their political victimization in Punjab.

According to details, the five-member would be headed by Shafqat Mehmood while Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Yasmeen Rashid, Own Abbas and Raja Bashrat are also included in the counter-victimization committee.

