Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Special ‘Azadi Safari Train’ departs from Karachi to Tharparkar

KARACHI: In connection with the Pakistan Independence Day festivities, a special Desert Safari Train, renamed as the “Azadi Train,” departed from Karachi’s City Station for Tharparkar, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 

According to the Pakistan Railways, the special train, carrying over 100 passengers, will return to Karachi on August 14.

The route will pass through Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot before reaching its final destination.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon and Minister for Culture and Tourism Zulfiqar Ali Shah attended the departure ceremony.

As part of the celebrations marking the theme “Battle for Truth,” a 78-pound cake was also cut during the event.

On August 7, during a meeting, MD Tourism Fayyaz Shah provided details about the Azadi Train initiative.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said the Azaadi Train aims to celebrate the spirit and joy of Independence Day in a grand and memorable way.

The Provincial Minister emphasized that the event will bring together civil society members, showbiz personalities, political figures, and others to celebrate national unity and pride. He expressed hope that the train’s journey will send a strong message of peace and togetherness to the world.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah concluded by paying tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s founders. He highlighted that the entire nation continues to celebrate the achievements of the struggle for independence and the ongoing unity of the Pakistani people.

