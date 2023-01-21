Azam Khan appointed caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday appointed former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister, ARY News reported.

The governor issued the notification after the opposition and government reached a consensus on the name of Azam Khan for the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) slot.

The consensus was reached in a meeting between KP CM Mahmood Khan and the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani at the Speaker’s House yesterday.

“I, HAM GHULAM ALI, the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hereby appoint Mr. M. Azam Khan, as the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in terms of Clause (IA) of Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973,” the governor’s order reads.

On January 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly had been dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The development also comes days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Azam Khan’s Profile

Azam Khan is a retired bureaucrat and former chief secretary besides having a good reputation in the province

He had served as the KP finance minister, federal secretary in Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources and federal secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier, he held important positions in the KP government where he served as the Chief Secretary and secretary of different ministries.

Azam Khan graduated from the University of Peshawar, following which he went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree.

