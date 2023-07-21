Azam Khan ‘records’ statement in NCA £190m scandal

RAWALPINDI: Former principal secretary Azam Khan on Friday recorded his statement in the NCA £190m scandal, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Azam Khan remained the principal secretary of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene, earlier this week, and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

Sources privy to the development said, Azam Khan appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi to record his statement.

Khan has recorded his statement before the graft-buster body in the NCA £190m scandal.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.