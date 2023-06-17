Azam Khan’s ‘abduction’ case registered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The abduction case of former principal secretary Azam Khan registered, following a missing person report filed at Kohsar Police Station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a case of Azam Khan’s abduction has been registered in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station based on a request from the family under Section 365.

It should be noted that the former Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, was allegedly gone missing and his family had reported his disappearance, confirming it to the Kohsar police station.

In a statement the family members stated that Azam Khan had left home the previous evening and did not return. His mobile phone is also switched off.

Meanwhile the police said that investigations into the matter are underway to recovered the abducted former principal secretary.