No politics behind bars, Govt tightens grip on PTI founder’s prison meetings

Federal Law Minister of Pakistan Azam Nazeer Tarar has clarified that the matter of Jail meetings of the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) falls directly under the jurisdiction of the provincial government.

Speaking to the media, along with federal Minister for Information Ata Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the government was bound to operate within the existing framework, and underscored that all inmate interactions were regulated under the jail manual.

Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted Rule 265, noting that prisoners are allowed only one meeting per week and can write one letter per week. He emphasized that inmates are not permitted to engage in political discussions.

He further explained that conversations during meetings cannot be made public, posted on social media, or shared with the press. All meetings, he said, must take place under the supervision of the jail superintendent.

The minister added that the supervising officer has the authority to cancel a meeting if the conduct is deemed inappropriate, and may even block future meetings if necessary.

He also remarked that the PTI founder had been holding regular meetings and gatherings inside Adiala Jail, despite the regulatory constraints.

Federal Law Minister reiterated the Supreme Court’s ruling that a convicted individual cannot remain a party leader.

on this occassion, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar echoed this, referring to the £190 million corruption case, in which the PTI founder has been convicted.

Atta Tarar accused a PTI female leader of providing information to Indian and Afghan media, claiming she told foreign outlets that the PTI founder’s life was in danger.

He said that while anyone is free to give interviews to foreign media, prison rules do not allow meetings.

He added that all individuals who violated jail regulations have now had their meeting privileges suspended.

Atta Tarar warned that anyone found disrupting peace and security outside Adiala Jail would face legal action.