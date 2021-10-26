Azam Swati appears in election commission’s contempt hearing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today, over the allegations levelled against the electoral body, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An ECP panel comprises of election commission members Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

A junior lawyer informed the court that Barrister Ali Zafar will plead Azam Swati’s case, who has been out of the city and busy in the Model Town case. The counsel requested adjournment of the hearing.

The lawyer also sought one month’s period for filing reply of the show cause notice served by the election commission to the railways minister.

“One month is a long period, 10 days are sufficient,” ECP member Nisar Durrani said.

The panel adjourned further hearing of the case until November 11.

The election commission had served notices to Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.

The ECP had summoned Azam Swati on Oct. 26 (today) and Fawad Chaudhry on Oct. 27 (tomorrow).

The election commission had served notices on Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

