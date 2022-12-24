Azam Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Saturday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail in the controversial tweets case, ARY News reported.

Swati filed the bail plea in IHC through his lawyer Babar Awan.

In the post-arrest bail application, Azam Swati stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institutions.

The applicant has made federation and FIA cybercrime wing as respondents in the petition.

Earlier, Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan y rejected the bail plea of Senator Swati in the controversial tweets case

During the hearing, the Islamabad court remarked that the PTI leader committed the “same offence” twice.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi explained to the court that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and is followed by notable personalities.

On Nov 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

