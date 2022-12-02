Azam Swati arrested by Balochistan police in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was arrested by Balochistan Police in connection with the case of the controversial tweets, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, PTI senator Azam Swati was taken to Quetta by Balochistan Police and he will be kept in kuchlak jail, Quetta.

Balochistan police had earlier requested to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to club all cases against him.

Read more: CONTROVERSIAL TWEETS: AZAM SWATI URGES COURT TO CLUB ALL CASES AGAINST HIM

The petition stated that the PTI senator Azam Swati was arrested in a false case. After the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) case, several other cases were also registered against him across Pakistan.

The petitioner added that because of security reasons all the cases against the PTI leader should be clubbed in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.

Comments