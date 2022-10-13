Azam Swati declared fit by PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The medical board formed to examine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati on Thursday declared him fit, ARY News reported.

A four-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) tested blood pressure level and heartbeat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

During tests, blood pressure and heartbeat of the PTI leader were recorded as normal, according to PIMS medical report.

“Swati underwent ultrasound, X-rays and electrocardiogram (ECG),” it added.

Azam Swati had angiography in 2016, and the local court in Islamabad had ordered a medical examination for him [Swati].

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati from Islamabad.

Swati was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing.

He was presented before the court of Senior Judge Shabir Bhatti by the FIA cybercrime wing and pleaded for 7-day remand.

The PTI stalwart’s lawyers Babar Awan and others appeared before the court and claimed the arrest of their client ‘political victimization.’

Later, the court granted two-day physical remand of the former federal minister.

