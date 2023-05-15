Azam Swati gets three day extension in interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The session court has granted a three-day extension in interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, PTI Senator Azam Sawati’s lawyer filed a request for exemption from appearance in the session court, which was opposed by the prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi junior.

However, Central Special Judge Azam Khan approved Azam Swati’s request for exemption from appearance.

Azam Swati granted a three-day extension in his interim bail, while the court ordered him to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

The case hearing has been adjourned until May 18.

Last month, PTI senator Azam Swati termed the PTI government’s decision to file a reference against Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa a ‘mistake’.

“We admit our mistake to file a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” Azam Swati said, calling the Supreme Court judge ‘defender of Constitution’.

The PTI senator also pointed out his ‘custodial torture’, saying that he was waiting for justice as he called on Justice Isa to protect the Constitution.