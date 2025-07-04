PTI’s Azam Swati stopped from boarding Dubai flight

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati was barred from traveling abroad, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Swai was barred from boarding international flight after his name appeared on the Passport Control List (PCL).

The former minister was attempting to travel from Peshawar to Dubai when he was intercepted by FIA officials at the immigration counter. He was prevented from boarding his flight due to his name being listed on the PCL.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the inclusion of Azam Swati’s name in the list, citing his alleged involvement in the Kohistan corruption scandal. NAB Peshawar had also summoned him in connection with the case, but Swati failed to appear and instead requested additional time.

An official report regarding the offloading of Azam Swati has been submitted to higher authorities.

Earlier, police declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati ‘guilty’ in five cases registered against him related to May 9 incidents.

This was informed by police to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing Azam Swati’s interim bail applications in five cases.

In today’s hearing, police said they have completed the investigation into the cases against the PTI leader and found the former minister ‘guilty’.

The court gave Swati’s lawyers one final chance to present arguments before adjourning the case.