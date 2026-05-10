Azan Awais grateful after brilliant knock for Pakistan

Young national batter Azan Awais, who scored a century against Bangladesh in his debut Test, shared that it feels wonderful to deliver such a fantastic performance. “Thank God, I performed admirably for my nation,” he said during a press conference in Dhaka.

The 21-year-old batter noted that while he faced some initial difficulties, the game became easier as he settled in. Azan Awais credited much of his success to an excellent partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, noting that the senior player offered constant guidance, relieved the pressure, and kept him encouraged throughout his innings.

Looking ahead, Azan Awais stated that the team would aim to restrict Bangladesh to a low score. He also expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support of his father and his coach, Mansoor Amjad. Furthermore, he highlighted the positive team environment, mentioning that all of his teammates have been instrumental in boosting his confidence and spirit.