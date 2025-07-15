Conor McGregor ignores Azealia Banks allegations in strange online post

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has broken his silence online following a fresh wave of controversy involving American rapper Azealia Banks.

On Monday evening, instead of addressing the explosive claims made against him, the UFC fighter posted a strange birthday message to himself on social media.

Earlier, Azealia Banks accused McGregor of sending her inappropriate images through direct messages. She claimed that the Irish fighter, despite being engaged, sent her private photos without being asked.

Banks shared what appeared to be screenshots of the alleged messages and images, some of which showed a man posing in front of a mirror.

She also criticised McGregor’s actions and questioned his political ambitions.

The accusations from Azealia Banks came just hours after McGregor was seen on a Florida beach getting close to an unknown woman.

The fighter was photographed relaxing with her on a sun lounger, even as his long-time fiancée Dee Devlin was nowhere to be seen.

Despite the media frenzy and criticism, McGregor chose not to respond to the allegations or the beach photos.

Instead, he posted a light-hearted message wishing himself a happy birthday, showing no signs of concern.

Azealia Banks, who is known for her fiery presence on social media, did not hold back. She shared additional claims, including that McGregor had sent her threatening messages.

She also suggested that the images disappeared from view after she made them public, though it’s unclear how or why.

The timing of McGregor’s social media post, which celebrated his 37th birthday, raised eyebrows as it appeared to ignore the seriousness of the situation.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks continued to share updates online, calling out McGregor’s behaviour and expressing her disbelief at the alleged messages.

Adding to the drama, Devlin, McGregor’s fiancée, shared a birthday tribute to him on Instagram, seemingly brushing off the recent controversies. The couple, who have been together since 2008, share four children and got engaged in 2020.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has been surrounded by scandal.

He is currently appealing a civil case ruling related to a 2018 sexual assault accusation and is also facing another lawsuit in Florida over an alleged incident in 2023.

In both cases, McGregor has denied the allegations and no criminal charges have been filed.

Just weeks ago, McGregor was also seen involved in a physical altercation at a party in Ibiza, where he allegedly punched a man but continued to party afterwards.