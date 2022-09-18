Azekah Daniel drops jaws with latest photoshoot

The stunning new photoshoot of showbiz actor Azekah Daniel has gone viral on social media platforms.

On her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, the ‘Dunk’ actor shared a series of new picture posts on the feed, captioned with, “Don’t look back! You’re not going that way.”

The celeb shared another monochromatic two picture gallery of herself from the same shoot and wrote, “O night sky so dark. What are secrets that you hold? Tell me that all. That remains untold.”

The huge fanbase of Azekah Daniel on the social platform showered their love for the actor with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral post.

Have a look at some of the comments on Instagram.

Do you realize how perfect you are 😍🖤

Wow!!!!! This picture is the bomb girl❤️‍🔥

Ufffff you look damn pretty 🔥😍❤️😍❤️😍🔥

Your eyes are mesmerizing😍❤️❤️

You rocking lady🔥 can’t get my eyes out of you❤️ Prettiest lady in the town🔥❤️

Omg❤️….this is so effin’ hot🥵🙌🏼🔥💘

Daniel, who boasts over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, frequently takes to her official handle to share glimpses of her personal as well as work life.

On the work front, Daniel last received acclaim for her portrayal of Naina in the drama serial ‘Ishq Hai’. Some of her prominent performances came in superhit plays including ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, and ‘Balaa’ among several others.

Comments