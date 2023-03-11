‘I was terminated’: Azekah Daniel’s journey from air hostess to actor

Actor Azekah Daniel opened up about her career graph from being a teacher to an air hostess and finally find her calling in showbiz.

The ‘Dunk’ star Azekah Daniel sat for a fun tell-all on ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’ on ARY Zindagi, where she got candid about quite happening career journey of hers which led her to showbiz.

Daniel revealed that she used to teach primary kids before starting to work as a flight attendant. Having asked the reason to quit the profession, the actor shared an anecdote from her tenure, when she was onboard a Sialkot to Kuwait flight, and the airplane moved through a thunderstorm.

“It almost felt like a bomb blast, was quite scary for all of us,” she recalled. “6 months after this incident, I decided to quit the job.”

The celebrity also mentioned that it was an instant decision and she was not prepared with a plan for life ahead. “It just happened, that the van came to pick me up [for the flight] a day, and I refused to go. It came again the next day and the same thing repeated. So after that, I was terminated following show cause notices,” Daniel explained.

Moreover, the celebrity also disclosed that she was not sure about acting even after completing the debut project.

“My seniors had completely discouraged me saying ‘You can never be an actor’,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Azekah Daniel started in the industry in 2014. In her career span of 8 years, she has given incredible performances in superhit plays ‘Ishq Hai’, ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, and ‘Balaa’ among others.

