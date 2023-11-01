35.9 C
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Pakistan

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s national airline has launched direct flight operations to Pakistan from today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Islamabad airport tonight.

According to Aftab Gillani, the Azerbaijan airline will launch two weekly for Islamabad.

The opening of new AZAL flights promises to promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations, he maintained.

Customers can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline www.azal.az/en or via AZAL mobile application.

