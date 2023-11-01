Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s national airline has launched direct flight operations to Pakistan from today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Islamabad airport tonight.

According to Aftab Gillani, the Azerbaijan airline will launch two weekly for Islamabad.

The opening of new AZAL flights promises to promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations, he maintained.

