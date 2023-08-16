Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan in Sept

ISLAMABAD: The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will launch the regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023.

According to a spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy, Flights will be operated to the capital of Pakistan – Islamabad, as well as to its largest cities – Lahore and Karachi.

The spokesperson further said that these three cities are important historical and cultural centers of Pakistan which makes them very interesting to visit.

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore – on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi – on Thursdays and Sundays.

This flexible schedule provides convenient options for travelers, he added.

The opening of new AZAL flights promises to promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations, he maintained.

Customers can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline www.azal.az/en or via AZAL mobile application.

Recently, Pakistan inked a framework agreement with Azerbaijan for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) procurement on flexible terms.

The agreement signed between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR in Lahore was witnessed by then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said the tenure of this agreement is one year which is extendable to one more year.

He said under the agreement, Azerbaijan will offer one Cargo of LNG each month and it will be up to Pakistan to either accept the cargo or not. He said there will be no financial penalty if Pakistan does not accept the cargo.

The premier termed the agreement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan as a major milestone in the fraternal relations between the two states. He especially thanked the president of Azerbaijan for playing a pivotal role in this agreement.