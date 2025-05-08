Azerbaijan condemns Indian attack on Pakistan

Azerbaijan on Thursday voiced concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, condemning New Delhi’s recent military strikes on Pakistani territory.

“We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, the ministry conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means,” it added.

Click here for latest development on Pakistan-India escalation

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.