Azerbaijan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit from July 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly received the visiting dignitary.

A 21-gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the dignitary and two children, clad in traditional dresses, presented bouquets to him.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

“The visit of the Azeri President reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.”

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended an inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The summit was also attended by President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev.

During the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed to establish tripartite institutional mechanisms particularly in economic and investment areas to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral economic and commercial cooperation.